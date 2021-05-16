In a bid to check the further spread of Covid in the national capital, the lockdown has been extended in Delhi for another week up to May 24, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said that even if the cases have declined the Covid numbers are yet to reach below 5 per cent positivity rate.

“We have been witnessing good recovery following the lockdown. Coronavirus cases have been on a decline,” Kejriwal stated.

“We don’t want to lose the gain that we have made in the last few days. We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi,” he added.

Delhi on Saturday reported 6,430 fresh Covid-19 cases, and the positivity rate dipped to 11.32% with medical experts attributing the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave.

There were 337 more deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, according to the government’s health bulletin on data from the previous 24 hours.

Saturday was the second consecutive day when Delhi recorded fewer than 10,000 cases in recent weeks.