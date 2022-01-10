Delhi: Nearly 1000 Police Personnel Test COVID-19 Positive

Nearly 1000 Delhi Police personnel, including the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

Additional PRO/Consultant Anil Mittal (Delhi Police) said that nearly a thousand police personnel have been infected with the virus as of now and all of them are under quarantine and will join duty after they fully recover.

He said that the overall strength of the Delhi Police is over 80,000.

The Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus among police personnel.

The SOP said that since police personnel are frontline workers performing their duties amidst the public, it is imperative they take adequate precautions to protect themselves from exposure to COVID.

According to the SOP, all police personnel should wear face-masks, maintain social distancing and practise proper hand hygiene while performing their duties, a PTI report said.



All police personnel and eligible family members who have not been vaccinated may be motivated to complete the vaccination process.



“Those who have not been vaccinated due to medical reasons may be encouraged to seek medical opinion again for vaccination,” it said.

