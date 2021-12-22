Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’, AQI At 385

The physical classes in schools in Delhi for classes 6 and above are likely to resume from Saturday after being shut down for nearly a month because of air pollution.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 385, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, Noida recorded an AQI of 507, putting it in the ‘critical’ category and Gurugram recorded 319 on the index, also putting it in the ‘very poor’ category alongside the national capital.

According to government norms, AQI readings between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Notably, Delhi education Minister Gopal Rai had said on Saturday that separate night patrol teams had been set up to monitor compliance to pollution control norms and construction activities in each of the 11 districts of the country’s capital.

The physical classes in schools in Delhi for classes 6 and above are likely to resume from Saturday after being shut down for nearly a month because of air pollution.

ALSO READ: Parliament’s Winter Session Likely To Conclude Today