Dergaon: Man Lynched To Death By Group Of 6-7 Youths

In a shocking incident of lynching, one man was killed by a group of six to seven youths on Saturday at Mamoroni Gaon village in Dergaon Tehsil of Golaghat in Assam.

The deceased man has been identified as one Ahom Das alias Sanjay, a resident of Dergaon‘s Mamoroni Gaon. He was reportedly tied up and beaten to death by a group of six to seven youths for allegedly stealing a goat.

The family members of the deceased said that Sanjay, a daily wage worker, had gone to the market. He also had around ₹5,000 in cash which was reported missing when his body was recovered.

Meanwhile, two people have been apprehended by the police in connection with the case. They have been identified as Arnav Bora and Rajiv Bakti. Search is on for the other accused.

