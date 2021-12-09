DGCA Release Revised Travel And Visa Restrictions, Suspends Intl Flights Till Jan 31

It further mentioned, “This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by DGCA”.

The Director General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed via a revised notification on Thursday about the government’s decision of travel and Visa restrictions related to Covid-19.

In a freshly released circular dated December 9, the DGCA informed of partial modification to the notification dated November 26.

The circular bearing number 4/1/2020-IR stated that the competent authority had decided to extend the suspension of international passenger flights to and from India to January 31, 2022.

It further mentioned that the restrictions will not be imposed on international cargo flights approved by the DGCA.

The notification said, “In partial modification of circular dated 26-11-2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st January, 2022”.

It further mentioned, “This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by DGCA”.

However, it said, “International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis”, asking to ensure strict compliance.

