NationalTop Stories

DGCA Release Revised Travel And Visa Restrictions, Suspends Intl Flights Till Jan 31

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE

It further mentioned, “This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by DGCA”.

The Director General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed via a revised notification on Thursday about the government’s decision of travel and Visa restrictions related to Covid-19.

In a freshly released circular dated December 9, the DGCA informed of partial modification to the notification dated November 26.

Related News

Assam: Massive Fire At Baghbar Pat Bazar In Barpeta

Assam: 146 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.48 %

Assam: Major Fire At Sonari, Goods Worth Lakhs Burnt

CDS Chopper Crash: Mortal Remains Of 13 Killed Arrive In…

The circular bearing number 4/1/2020-IR stated that the competent authority had decided to extend the suspension of international passenger flights to and from India to January 31, 2022.

It further mentioned that the restrictions will not be imposed on international cargo flights approved by the DGCA.

The notification said, “In partial modification of circular dated 26-11-2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st January, 2022”.

It further mentioned, “This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by DGCA”.

However, it said, “International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis”, asking to ensure strict compliance.

WhatsApp Image 2021 12 09 at 10.38.19 PM
The revised notification

ALSO READ: Assam: 146 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.48 %

You might also like
National

Jaganmohan Reddy Assumes Charge Today

Top Stories

No proposal to extend NRC to other States

Assam

Modi vs Rahul | Assam set for high-voltage campaign

Top Stories

LOCKDOWN: Assam Police collects Rs 27 lakh from vehicle fines

National

Justice Arvind Bobde Appointed as next CJI

Assam

Assam Women’s University gets new VC