Dharjya Konwar & Bitu Sonowal Sent to 10 Days NIA Custody

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leaders Dharjya Konwar and Bitu Sonowal have been sent to 10 days NIA custody on Tuesday.

Both the leaders were produced on court today and NIA’s special court has sent them to ten-days custody.

Commenting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act outside the court, Dharjya Konwar said that the anti-CAA protests are not the kind of movement which could force the government to take a decision against CAA. “The KMSS, artistes’ society and other organizations should stand united to protest against CAA. The movement has moved in a different direction. This is not the time to form a new political party,” said Konwar.

He further stated that the protests have simmered down somewhere. The main aim should be to scrap the citizenship act.