Dhubri: 8 Staff of SBI Test Positive for COVID-19

Amid the threat of Omicron scare in the country, 8 staff of State Bank of India, Dhubri branch have tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected patients have been kept in isolation at a separate room in the Dhubri branch itself.

The service of the bank has been temporarily suspended for a while.

Assam on Wednesday logged 115 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 792. The positivity rate stood at 0.41 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 112 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

