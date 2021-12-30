Silchar: Huge Cache of Foreign Cigarettes Seized in Cachar

By Pratidin Bureau
In yet another case of smuggling, huge cache of foreign cigarettes has been seized from Katigorah in Cachar, Silchar. The cigarettes have been seized in an operation launched by Katigorah OC Naba Kumar Saikia.

The Katigorah police seized 400 cartons of cigarettes made in Indonesia and Korea. The market value of the foreign cigarettes is lakhs of rupees.

The cigarettes have been seized from a truck bearing registration number AS01GC-8455.

