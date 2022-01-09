Dhubri: History-Sheeter Injured In Retaliatory Police Firing

Notably, prior complaints against him under 1929/21 U/S 379/411 IPC R/W sec.13 on charges of cattle smuggling and dealing in narcotics, have been registered at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

One person was injured in police firing in Assam’s Dhubri on Saturday night after he attempted to escape following an attack on police officials.

The person, identified as one Sahidur Rahman alias Laan, is a history-sheeter with various charges of drugs peddling, supplying and smuggling, cattle smuggling, and other similar criminal activities.

Sahidur alias Laan was arrested by the police last night based on previous complaints following which he tried to escape by attacking a police official. In retaliation, police fired shots in which Laan was injured after getting shot at his feet.

He was again taken into custody and sent to Dhubri Civil Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his wounds.

