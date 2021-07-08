Dibrugarh: Cattle Smuggler Injured in Police Firing

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Dibrugarh Cattle Smuggler

A cattle smuggler Mohammad Akhtar Raja was injured at a police firing on Thursday in Dibrugarh while he tried to escape from custody. Raja sustained an injury at his right leg and admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital.

Akhtar Raja was arrested on Wednesday by Dibrugarh Police and seized large numbers of cattle from his possession.

“He tried to escape from our custody when we had taken him to Brahmaputra Chapori for further recovery of cattle. Our police team shot him in his right leg to foil his escape bid. He sustained an injury at his right leg and has been admitted to AMCH for treatment,” Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra said.

Related News

Union MoS for Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli Takes…

Uttar Pradesh Reports 2 Cases of Delta Plus variant of…

Eviction Drive At Guwahati’s BK Kakoty Road

Candidates Can Now Register in Employment Exchange Through…

On Wednesday, Dibrugarh police arrested three cattle smugglers and seized 95 cattle heads from their possession at Brahmaputra riverbank in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh.

The smugglers have been identified as Mohammad Akhtar Raja alias Tiklu Khan, Mohammad Anuwarul Haque and Mohammad Anish Rahman.

A case (no 1339/21) u/s 468/471/429/153(a)/397/411 IPC r/w sec 8 of Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950, amended in 1962 has been registered at Dibrugarh police station.

Sources said Tiklo Khan was involved in many criminal activities and he runs the cattle syndicate in the upper Assam area.

“Tiklo Khan is a notorious cattle smuggler in upper Assam and he smuggled most of the cattle through river route and sell them at a high price. He runs the cattle syndicate in upper Assam by managing police, journalists, organization leaders. He is an expert in creating forged documents,” said a police official.

At least seven alleged criminals received gunshot injury since May 10 while “trying to flee” from police custody in Assam.

ALSO READ: Candidates Can Now Register In Employment Exchange Through Online

You might also like
National

Rs. 300Cr deal inked by India to buy 100 Spice Bombs

National

PM Modi To Address IIT, Ghy Convocation Today

Top Stories

Former DGP Sarma to be cremated Today

Assam

GUWAHATI | Five Rohingyas arrested

National

‘Special Grade Diesel’ launched in Ladakh

Top Stories

Shah To Visit Assam On Dec 26, Few Oppn Leaders Likely To Join BJP

Comments
Loading...