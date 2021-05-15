Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited Tingrai market in Digboi to inspect the site of the blast that took place on Friday. Two people have been killed in the blast while two others were severely injured.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “This morning I visited Tingrai Market in Digboi to inspect the site of the blast on Friday (May 14). Have instructed

@assampolice to ensure expeditious investigations and arrest of perpetrators.”

The Chief Minister also visited the family members of the deceased Surajit Talukdar and Sanjiv Singh and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh one time financial assistance to the next of the kin of the deceased. “Today visited & met family members of late Surajit Talukdar who was killed in a dastardly grenade blast at Tingrai market in Digboi on Friday. Announced Rs 5 lakh one time financial assistant to next of kin of victims Talukdar and Sanjiv Singh. Asked for best treatment to injured,” the chief minister tweeted.

Today visited & met family members of late Surajit Talukdar who was killed in a dastardly grenade blast at Tingrai market in Digboi on Friday. Announced Rs 5 lakh one time financial assistant to next of kin of victims Talukdar and Sanjiv Singh. Asked for best treatment to injured pic.twitter.com/B5yNUD03bS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2021

It may be mentioned that, two motorcycle-borne miscreants lobbed a grenade in front of a hardware shop at Tingrai Market in the district, killing two persons and injuring two others who were in the vicinity.

The deceased were identified as Surajit Talukdar and Sanjiv Singh.

Terming it an “unfortunate accidental blast”, the Assam Police said in a statement that the “grenade may have been dropped mistakenly by security forces during routine movement in the area.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Further investigation is on,” said the statement.

Tinsukia SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar said that a case under Explosive Substances Act was registered under the Lekhapani Police station.

“We have seized all the items from the area and are further investigating it,” he said, adding that there was a possibility that the grenade may have been accidentally dropped in the area because it is “frequented by security forces owing to its sensitive nature,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of two persons.

“Home Minister Amit Shah called me to enquire about the grenade blast at Tingrai Market in Tinsukia District. He condoled the death of two civilians. I apprised the Home Minister of the matter and informed that Assam Police

has been asked to take stern measures against perpetrators and nab them immediately,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Another such incident was reported on May 12 when a grenade exploded in the same district killing a 14-year old boy. Authorities said the blast took place when the minor picked up an abandoned grenade near the Burhi Dihing River in Kotha Adarsha Gaon in Jagun.

Also Read: Amit Shah Condoles Death Of Digboi Grenade Attack Victims