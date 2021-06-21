Dima Hasao Aims to Vaccinate 3000 people Per Day

The Medical team in Dima Hasao kick-started the three days mega COVID-19 vaccination drive from June 21 to June 23, in cooperation with the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Authorities and District Administration.

As per plan with the aim to vaccinate 3000 beneficiaries on a single day, 59 vaccination sites were set up for today with special vaccination day on Saturdays and Sundays separately for people with diabetes, cancer and other chronic diseases.

Vaccination will be administered to all above the age of 18 years in all vaccination sites around Dima Hasao. According to the data available with the health department, a total of 11,941 have completed the second dose of vaccination while 23,112 people whose second dose is due.

The figure is expected to raise in a good number of post in the Mega Vaccination drive and till the time of filing this report, 2576 have been administered their doses of covid vaccine in Dima Hasao which means the target set can be considered achieved. The mega campaign is seen to be progressing compared to the initial hesitation from sections of people due to rumours relating to vaccination. However, rigorous awareness drive inclusively by council administration, district administration, medical team, District Information & Public Relations office, media, NGOs and civil societies is resulting in positive outcome.

