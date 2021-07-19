Dr Kambhampati Haribabu Sworn In As Mizoram Guv

Dr Kambhampati Haribabu was sworn in as the Governor of Mizoram at Raj Bhavan in Aizwal today.

Due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state, the oath-taking ceremony was a low key affair with only a handful of special invitees.

The oath was administered by Justice Michael Zothankhuma on behalf of the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Shri Tawnluia, Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, Council of ministers, Chief Secretary, DGP and other dignitaries.

Born on June 15, 1953 in Andhra Pradesh, Haribabu pursued his B.Tech at the Andhra University after completing his schooling.

Later, he completed his masters in ME (Electrical &Control Systems). He also did his Ph.D. (Control Systems) from the same university.

He joined the same university as an associate professor for 24 years.

In 1995, he voluntarily retired to become active in politics.

Prior to his appointment as the Governor of Mizoram, Dr. Kambhampati Haribabu has held an important position as BJP National Executive Member (2018-2021).

He also served as an MP from Vishakhapatnam during the 16th Lok Sabha. In 2014, he was elected as the President of the Andhra Pradesh BJP.