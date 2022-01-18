Earthquake of Magnitude 4.9 Hits Basar in Arunachal
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted Basar in Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to NCS, the tremors had a depth of 10 km and occurred at 4.30 am at 148 north-northwest of Basar.
The NCS in a tweet said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 04:29:30 IST, Lat: 29.16 & Long: 93.97, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 148km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India.”
ALSO READ: Massive Cache Of Arms, Contraband Items Recovered In Manipur