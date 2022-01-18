NationalTop Stories

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.9 Hits Basar in Arunachal

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted Basar in Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremors had a depth of 10 km and occurred at 4.30 am at 148 north-northwest of Basar.

The NCS in a tweet said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 04:29:30 IST, Lat: 29.16 & Long: 93.97, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 148km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India.”

