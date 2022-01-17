Massive Cache Of Arms, Contraband Items Recovered In Manipur

Troopers of Assam Rifles have recovered a massive cache of weapons and other contraband items in Manipur’s Noney district.

The Assam Rifles recovered a 9mm pistol with magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and one magazine M-16 Rifle from the district.

Acting on intelligence reports, security agencies were alerted with a threat of insurgents from Myanmar planning terror acts in the poll-bound state.

Reports said an insurgent group based in Myanmar was trying to carry out terror attacks in Manipur in coordination with Northeast-based militant outfits.