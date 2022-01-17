NationalTop Stories

Massive Cache Of Arms, Contraband Items Recovered In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau
Troopers of Assam Rifles have recovered a massive cache of weapons and other contraband items in Manipur’s Noney district.

The Assam Rifles recovered a 9mm pistol with magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and one magazine M-16 Rifle from the district.

Acting on intelligence reports, security agencies were alerted with a threat of insurgents from Myanmar planning terror acts in the poll-bound state.

Related News

UP: 14 BJP Leaders Booked For Violating Poll Code, COVID-19…

Assam Reports 6,982 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate…

Akhil Gogoi Admitted To GMCH After Oxygen Level Dropped

2 Indian Nationals Among 3 Killed In Abu Dhabi Drone Attack

Reports said an insurgent group based in Myanmar was trying to carry out terror attacks in Manipur in coordination with Northeast-based militant outfits.

You might also like
National

150 Workers Of Foxconn India Down With Food Poisoning, Employees Protest

National

India’s first engine-less train to start trials on Oct 29

Pratidin Exclusive

Rupam Goswami Vs Shiladitya!

Assam

Assam Minor Girl Forced To Work As Domestic Help Rescued In Kashmir

Assam

Paran Borthakur to be Conferred with GATS Award

Assam

State election commission to Act against paid news