Editorial Guidelines for Pratidin Time

Pratidin Time is dedicated to providing trustworthy news with a commitment to ethical journalism. Our platform upholds rigorous editorial standards while ensuring that every story is rooted in factual accuracy and balanced perspectives.

CORE PRINCIPLES

Transparency – We maintain openness about our sources and editorial decisions to build trust with our audience. Credibility and Integrity – Our commitment to factual reporting and responsible journalism reinforces our credibility. Objectivity and Fairness – We provide balanced coverage without bias or favoritism.

EDITORIAL STANDARDS

Accuracy – All news content is thoroughly researched, fact-checked, and verified before publication.

Accountability – Mistakes are acknowledged promptly, and corrections are clearly communicated.

Attribution and Credit – Proper acknowledgment is given to all external sources and contributors.

Impartiality – Stories are presented with balanced perspectives to ensure fair representation.

Editorial Independence – Our editorial decisions are free from external influences, maintaining journalistic integrity.

CONTENT GUIDELINES

News Reports – Factual reporting, covering current events with accuracy and neutrality.

Analysis and Commentary – Expert insights offering context and interpretation of complex issues.

Features and Human Interest – In-depth storytelling highlighting social, cultural, and human narratives.

Explainers – Simplified content that breaks down intricate topics for better understanding.

Opinion Pieces – Clearly marked viewpoints from experts or thought leaders, distinct from editorial stance.

Exclusive Reports – Investigative journalism that uncovers unique stories or critical information.

Fact Checks – Verification of claims to counter misinformation and maintain public trust.

Visual Storytelling – Photo galleries, videos, and infographics to enhance narrative impact.

Live Updates – Real-time reporting on major events, ensuring accuracy with evolving stories.

CONTENT MANAGEMENT

Accuracy over Speed – Prioritizing accurate reporting over being the first to publish.

Corrections and Updates – Transparent corrections with clear notes on editorial changes.

Content Archiving – Content remains accessible as a permanent digital archive unless removal is justified for legal or ethical reasons.

ETHICAL STANDARDS

Independence and Integrity – Editorial decisions are made without external influence or conflicts of interest.

Privacy and Sensitivity – Respect for personal privacy and cultural sensitivities while reporting.

Avoiding Endorsements – Our content does not promote individuals, entities, or products unless clearly marked as sponsored.

Diversity and Inclusion – Commitment to diverse perspectives and inclusive storytelling.

COMMITMENT TO OUR READERS

At Pratidin Time, providing accurate and detailed information is at the core of our mission. We believe that well-informed readers are essential for a vibrant democratic society. Our dedicated editorial team implements rigorous quality controls—including comprehensive fact-checking and continual feedback integration—to ensure that our content consistently meets high standards and satisfies user needs. We recognize that fulfilling our readers’ information requirements is crucial for promoting community engagement and accountability. Additionally, we strive to offer an exceptional user experience by tailoring our digital platform and content to deliver what our audience is actively seeking—clear, accessible, and engaging news.