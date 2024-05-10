Admission Criteria for State Government Polytechnics in Assam Announced

Candidates are urged to prepare the following documents in advance:

1. Permanent Resident Certificate [P.R.C.]

2. Caste Certificate (excluding Un-Reserved Category)

3. Non-creamy Layer Certificate - for OBC/MOBC and six communities under OBC/MOBC.

4. Certificate for Grandsons/Grand-daughters of Freedom Fighters, issued by the relevant authority, along with a relationship certificate from the concerned Deputy Commissioner.

5. Certificate for Sons/Daughters of Retired Defense Personnel from the Director, Rajyik Sainik Board, Assam.

6. P.R.C. for Sons/Daughters of Central Government Employees from the concerned state authority outside Assam, along with the service certificate of the father/mother from the concerned authority located in Assam.

7. Identity Card for Differently Abled (PH/PWD) issued by the Social Welfare Department, Assam.

8. Valid E.W.S. Certificate for Economically Weaker Sections [EWSs].

9. Annual Income Certificate for Tuition Fee Waiver [TFW] candidates, issued by an authority not below the rank of Revenue Circle Officer.

10. Sports Quota Certificate from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam.