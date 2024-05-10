Admission Criteria for State Government Polytechnics in Assam Announced

The State Council for Technical Education (SCTE), operating under the Directorate of Technical Education, has released crucial information regarding admissions into State Government Polytechnics for the academic session 2024-25. As per the notification, admission to most courses will be based on the marks obtained in the H.S.L.C. examination or its equivalent, with Mathematics and Science being compulsory subjects.
However, for candidates eyeing enrollment in the "Modern Office Management" course at PCPS Girls' Polytechnic, Bamunimaidan, Guwahati, marks from the 12th standard will be the determining factor.
Prospective applicants are advised to stay vigilant for the forthcoming notification, which will be published in local newspapers and on the website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam: www.dte.assam.gov.in.
Candidates are urged to prepare the following documents in advance:
1. Permanent Resident Certificate [P.R.C.]
2. Caste Certificate (excluding Un-Reserved Category)
3. Non-creamy Layer Certificate - for OBC/MOBC and six communities under OBC/MOBC.
4. Certificate for Grandsons/Grand-daughters of Freedom Fighters, issued by the relevant authority, along with a relationship certificate from the concerned Deputy Commissioner.
5. Certificate for Sons/Daughters of Retired Defense Personnel from the Director, Rajyik Sainik Board, Assam.
6. P.R.C. for Sons/Daughters of Central Government Employees from the concerned state authority outside Assam, along with the service certificate of the father/mother from the concerned authority located in Assam.
7. Identity Card for Differently Abled (PH/PWD) issued by the Social Welfare Department, Assam.
8. Valid E.W.S. Certificate for Economically Weaker Sections [EWSs].
9. Annual Income Certificate for Tuition Fee Waiver [TFW] candidates, issued by an authority not below the rank of Revenue Circle Officer.
10. Sports Quota Certificate from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam.