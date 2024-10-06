ADRE 2024: OMR Answer Sheets to Be Available for Download from Oct 8

Interested candidates can obtain the scanned copy of their OMR answer sheets on payment of Rs 50.

On the other hand, an online portal will also be made live from October 9, 2024, at 11.30 am to October 18, 2024, where interested candidates can raise their objection against the Answer Key of any question on the payment of Rs. 500 per question. The Objection must be supplemented with proper justification and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void.