ADRE 2024: OMR Answer Sheets to Be Available for Download from Oct 8

The OMR answer sheets for all candidates who had appeared in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) Grade III posts will be made live for downloading from October 8, 2024 and will continue till October 22, 2024.
Interested candidates can obtain the scanned copy of their OMR answer sheets on payment of Rs 50.
On the other hand, an online portal will also be made live from October 9, 2024, at 11.30 am to October 18, 2024, where interested candidates can raise their objection against the Answer Key of any question on the payment of Rs. 500 per question. The Objection must be supplemented with proper justification and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void.
This was announced in a notification issued by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC). The link will be available in the website of Assam State School Education Board (erstwhile SEBA) i.e. www.site.sebaonline.org_and website of Govt. of Assam (www.assam.gov.in).
Further this is to inform that the softcopies of all six sets of Question paper are already available on the website of Assam State School Education Board (erstwhile SEBA) i.e www.site.sebaonline.org. The answer keys of these 6 sets will also be made available in the same website on October 9, 2024 at 6.00 am.