AdtU celebrates Culinary Excellence in Chinese Cooking and Baking Classes

The valedictory program was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Hon'ble Chancellor Dr. N.N. Dutta and Dean of Studies Prof. Bandana Dutta, AdtU.
Assam down town University (AdtU) hosted the grand finale of its 15-day Chinese Cooking and Baking Classes, a spectacular showcase of culinary artistry and skill.

The presence of the President and Secretary of the Rotary Club, Guwahati, along with other distinguished guests, further enriched the event. AdtU was proud to provide a platform for this enriching experience.

The program celebrated the exceptional talent of the participants, culminating in the awarding of well-deserved certificates. The applause resonated for their impressive achievements in the kitchen, signifying the successful completion of the program.

