AdtU Partners With L&T EduTech To Offer Cutting-Edge Engineering Programs

"A proud moment indeed for us at Assam down town University on the official launch of B.Tech Civil Engineering and B.Tech Mechanical with L&T EduTech. The integrated L&T EduTech programs at AdtU will empower the students to become tomorrow's leaders. We are indeed grateful to our leadership & management who have envisioned this industry-institute collaboration," said Dr. T V V L N Rao, PhD (IITD), Dean & Professor, Faculty of Engineering, AdtU.