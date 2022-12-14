AHSEC HS 2nd Year Examination Routine 2023 Released Today– Download now ahsec.assam.gov.in.

FAQs on AHSEC HS Routine

What is the latest Update on AHSEC HS 2nd Year Routine 2023?

The AHSEC HS 2nd Year Routine 2023 was officially released on 14th December 2022.

When will AHSEC HS Final Exam 2023 be conducted?

As per the official routine, AHSEC HS Final Exam 2023 will be held from 20th February to 20th March 2023.

What is the full form of AHSEC?

The full form of AHSEC is Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. It was established on 1st June 1984.