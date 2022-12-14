AHSEC HS 2nd Year Examination Routine 2023 Released Today– Download now ahsec.assam.gov.in.

AHSEC has finally released the board examination schedule for 12th class students for this year starting in February. Students can now start revising their chapters based on the routine published today, on 14th December 2022. HS students who plan to take the AHSEC board examinations can get the full HS Routine 2023 on the organization's website.
Every year in the months of February and March, the Assam AHSEC Board holds a public examination for students enrolled in higher secondary schools in the state of Assam, including those in public and private institutions. Procrastination steals time, thus applicants should study hard and properly prepare for the exam so that they might do impressively in it and come out with bright colours.
Modern Indian Languages: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Garo, Hmar, Hindi, Khasi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali & Urdu.
Advance Languages include: Advance Assamese, Advance Bengali, Advance Bodo, Advance Hindi & Advance Manipuri.
Music (Group A):
Hindustani Vocal
Kathak Dance,
Tabla
Violin
Sitar
Music (Group B):
Sattriya Vocal Music (Borgeet)
Sattriya Dance
Khol
Music (Group C):
Assamese Folk Music
Assamese Folk Dance
Students of AHSEC HS 2nd Year, who have filled their AHSEC Online Form for Assam HS Final Exam, 2023, will be able to download their exam schedule from the official website of AHSEC. The following are the steps to download the Assam High School final exam schedule for 2023:
Visit the Assam Board's official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.
Click on the link labelled "Assam HS Final examination schedule 2023" on the homepage's "Latest notification" section.
On the screen will be the Higher Secondary Assam Board Routine for 2023. For easier access, download the AHSEC procedure 2023 HS and print it out.
What is the latest Update on AHSEC HS 2nd Year Routine 2023?
The AHSEC HS 2nd Year Routine 2023 was officially released on 14th December 2022.
When will AHSEC HS Final Exam 2023 be conducted?
As per the official routine, AHSEC HS Final Exam 2023 will be held from 20th February to 20th March 2023.
What is the full form of AHSEC?
The full form of AHSEC is Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. It was established on 1st June 1984.