AHSEC Results 2023: Check Which Dist Recorded Highest Pass Percentage

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the much-awaited Higher Secondary (HS) examination results on Tuesday.
A total of 3,29,901 students appeared for the exam across the state, out of which 2,40,431 students passed.
The total pass percentage of the Arts Stream stood at 70.12 percent. Dhemaji district recorded the highest pass percentage with 90.74 percent, followed by Nalbari district recording 88.83 percent and Sivasagar district recording 86.84 percent.
The total pass percentage of the Science stream stood at 84.96 percent. Baksa district recorded highest pass percentage of 95.69 percent. Sivasagar stood second with 94.80 percent and Nalbari with 94.61 percent.
In the Commerce stream, the total pass percentage stood at 79.57 percent. West Karbi Anglong district topped the chart with 97.18 percent, followed by Nalbari with 96.71 and South Salmara with 94.44 percent.
Meanwhile, in the Arts Stream 28,651 students secured first division, 58,869 secured second division and 95,660 secured third division. In Commerce stream, 5,254 students secured first division, 6,486 secured second division and 4,505 secured third division. In the Science stream, 18,868 secured first division, 16,455 secured second division and 4,082 secured third division.