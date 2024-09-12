AIIMS NORCET 7 Exams 2024: Admit Card, Date, Pattern And Other Details

The admit cards for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 7 are expected to be released soon by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on its official website. The written exam for NORCET 7 is set to be conducted on September 15, 2024. Candidates can find all details including exam venue, shifts and others in their hall tickets.
All candidates who applied successfully for the NORCET posts will be able to download their admit card from the official website: https://aiimsexams.ac.in. Follow this article for all details including NORCET Preliminary Exam pattern, qualifying marks and other updates.
The NORCET 7 admit cards will be released soon on the official website for the written exam to be held on September 15, 2024. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards after providing login credentials once the link is activated. Candidates can also download admit cards directly through the link here: AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 Link.
The NORCET 7 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,487 Nursing Officer posts. The selection wil be on the basis of candidates’ performance in NORCET 7 prelims and mains exams. The NORCET Preliminary exams will be held on Sunday (September 15). The mains exam is scheduled for October 4 across the country. Details of NORCET 7 exam is here:
Candidates appearing for the AIIMS NORCET 7 Preliminary exam can follow the below steps to download their admit cards:
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS, New Delhi: https://aiimsexams.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for "NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024."
Step 3: Enter your login credentials as prompted.
Step 4: The admit card will appear in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future use.
The selection process released earlier stated that the NORCET examination will be held in two stages:
Stage I: NORCET Preliminary exams
Stage II: NORCET Main exams
Candidates are advised to note that the preliminary stage is a qualifying examination with candidates qualifying the test getting the chance to appear in the next stage, that is, mains exams.
The exam will be held for 90 minutes. There will be 100 MCQs of 100 marks with four options for each question. Here is a breakdown:
General Knowledge and Aptitude - 20 MCQs
Nursing courses - 80 MCQs
Negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer will be there. The question paper will be divided in five sections each of 18 minutes with each section containing 20 questions.
The examination will be submitted automatically with each section appearing one by one during the 90 minutes at one time only.
The organization has set qualifying marks for different categories in the Stage I NORCET Preliminary Examination. Relaxation will be applied across all categories. The qualifying marks for PWBD candidates are as follows: UR/EWS-PWBD: 45 percentile, OBC-PWBD: 40 percentile, and SC/ST-PWBD: 35 percentile. You can refer to the category-wise qualifying marks listed below:
Candidates appearing for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 7 must download their admit card and bring it to the exam venue. It is essential to carry the admit card along with additional documents, such as ID proof, which may include a PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License, or any other document specified in the notification.