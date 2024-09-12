AIIMS NORCET 7 Exams 2024: Admit Card, Date, Pattern And Other Details

Steps to download AIIMS NORCET 7 2024 Admit Card

Candidates appearing for the AIIMS NORCET 7 Preliminary exam can follow the below steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS, New Delhi: https://aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for "NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024."

Step 3: Enter your login credentials as prompted.

Step 4: The admit card will appear in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future use.