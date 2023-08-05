All about Rangsapara: The cleanest Village in Assam

Rangsapara : The cleanest village in Assam

In a remarkable feat of collective effort and commitment, Rangsapara village has been accorded the honor of being declared the cleanest place to reside in the entire state of Assam. This prestigious accolade was conferred upon the village on 8 February 2017 by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

The journey towards cleanliness and tranquility began in 1999, when Robert John Momin, the village head and one of the chief architects of this laudable initiative, spearheaded the efforts to transform Rangsapara into a haven of cleanliness and purity. To this end, the villagers formulated a set of four resolutions aimed at fostering peace and unity, ensuring the availability of clean and hygienic toilets, providing access to clean drinking water, and cleaning the village on a regular basis.

In keeping with their unwavering commitment to the cause of sustainability, the villagers have also pledged to make Rangsapara a plastic-free zone, starting from this month. Furthermore, they are actively exploring ways to establish a cashless economy, with the aim of becoming the first village in the country to achieve this milestone. All in all, Rangsapara village stands as a shining example of what can be achieved through collective action and a steadfast commitment to the principles of cleanliness, sustainability, and community.