All about Rangsapara: The cleanest Village in Assam

Rangsapara village, situated among undulating hillocks and verdant paddy fields, exudes pristine beauty that is truly breathtaking. This idyllic hamlet, located approximately 16 kilometers from Goalpara district headquarters in Assam, is home to the Christian Garo Tribes, whose roots run deep in the soil of this landlocked paradise.
In a remarkable feat of collective effort and commitment, Rangsapara village has been accorded the honor of being declared the cleanest place to reside in the entire state of Assam. This prestigious accolade was conferred upon the village on 8 February 2017 by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).
The journey towards cleanliness and tranquility began in 1999, when Robert John Momin, the village head and one of the chief architects of this laudable initiative, spearheaded the efforts to transform Rangsapara into a haven of cleanliness and purity. To this end, the villagers formulated a set of four resolutions aimed at fostering peace and unity, ensuring the availability of clean and hygienic toilets, providing access to clean drinking water, and cleaning the village on a regular basis.
In keeping with their unwavering commitment to the cause of sustainability, the villagers have also pledged to make Rangsapara a plastic-free zone, starting from this month. Furthermore, they are actively exploring ways to establish a cashless economy, with the aim of becoming the first village in the country to achieve this milestone. All in all, Rangsapara village stands as a shining example of what can be achieved through collective action and a steadfast commitment to the principles of cleanliness, sustainability, and community.
This Garo village, nestled among the lush greenery, is a harmonious blend of Rangsapara and Khawari, with 510 Christian Garo individuals residing in 92 households, according to the 2011 census. The villagers take immense pride in their staple diet of rice and meat, and are avid enthusiasts of football and volleyball.
Recognizing the exemplary efforts of the managing committee towards maintaining cleanliness, sobriety, and environmental conservation, the State Government has rewarded the village with a sum of Rs 5 lakh, which has been judiciously utilized for developmental and welfare activities.
The village boasts sturdy and hygienic pucca sanitary toilets, which have effectively put an end to the practice of open defecation. The vigilant managing committee has also enforced strict regulations pertaining to cleanliness, alcohol and drug abuse, and plastic usage, imposing a fine of Rs 5,001 on any violator of these norms. However, owing to the collective sense of responsibility and civic duty among the villagers, no such fine has ever been levied, and there have been no police cases reported in the village.
With a commendable literacy rate of approximately 70 percent, the villagers fluently converse in languages such as English, Garo, and Assamese. Primarily engaged in farming, the villagers predominantly cultivate crops such as vegetables, paddy, and rubber, with only four of them holding government jobs. The village has implemented an efficient waste management system, utilizing bamboo-made dustbins for both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.
While the village has a primary school, an ME school, and a Baptist Church, it lacks essential amenities such as medical facilities, proper drainage, high schools, colleges, and access to potable water. The lackadaisical attitude of the government towards fulfilling these basic necessities has elicited resentment among the villagers. Nevertheless, they celebrate the annual Wangala festival with great fanfare and gaiety on November 16 and 17, showcasing their vibrant cultural heritage and traditions.
The Wangala festival is the most important of all Garo festivals and is celebrated as an occasion for selecting brides and bridegrooms. This colorful and spectacular dance is performed to the rhythmic sounds of native musical instruments by the students. The association of the Garo community with the Wangala festival and dance has been portrayed as timeless and unchanging by local folklorists and historians. However, this assertion neglects the changes in religious and social practices that have occurred over the past 150 years, as pointed out by Erik De Marak in his study conducted at Leiden University in 2008.
The Wangala dance is a prominent cultural expression of the Garo community in Northeast India, gaining increasing recognition in recent times. In Rangsapara, a Wangala performance was featured in the annual Republic Day parade. Politicians and organizations seeking greater political representation for the Garo community have also utilized photographs of Wangala dancing on posters and calendars. However, for adherents of the traditional Garo religion, Wangala dancing remains an integral part of the most significant post-harvest festival. The evolution of Wangala dancing into a powerful mediatized expression of the Garo community is a fascinating topic for exploration.