All you need to know about the Dibru Saikhowa National Park situated in Tinsukia, Assam

Situated in the floodplain of the Brahmaputra River in Assam, Dibru Saikhowa National Park is a nature lover's paradise. The park spans over 340 square kilometers and is home to some of the rarest and most endangered species of wildlife in the world. It is also renowned for its pristine scenic beauty and a haven for over 400 species of birds and 36 species of mammals.
The forest types of Dibru Saikhowa are diverse and include semi-evergreen, deciduous, littoral, swamp, and patches of wet evergreen forests. This unique ecosystem provides a safe haven for a variety of wildlife species, including tigers, elephants, leopards, jungle cats, bears, small Indian civets, squirrels, Gangetic dolphins, slow lorises, and many more.
The avifauna of Dibru Saikhowa is equally diverse, with over 382 species of birds recorded in the park. This makes it an identified Important Bird Area (IBA) and a must-visit destination for bird enthusiasts. Some of the rare bird species that can be spotted here include the Greater Adjutant Stork, Lesser Adjutant Stork, Greater Crested Grebe, Large Cormorant, Open bill Stork, Black-necked Stork, Large Whistling Teal, Greylag Goose, and many more.
Apart from the wildlife, Dibru Saikhowa is also known for its natural regeneration of Salix trees, which makes for a unique and unforgettable experience. The park is an excellent example of conservation efforts and preserving the natural environment for future generations.
Getting to Dibru Saikhowa National Park is relatively easy with multiple modes of transportation available. If you are travelling by air, the nearest airport is located in Mohanbari, Dibrugarh, which is only 40 km away from the park. If you prefer to travel by train, you can take a train to Tinsukia railway station, which is only 10 km away from the Guijan entry point and 50 km away from the Dhola entry point. Regular buses also ply to and from Tinsukia, making it easy to reach the park from all major cities in Assam.
Visitors can explore the park on foot or by boat, allowing them to experience the beauty of the park up close. There are also several trekking trails, which offer a chance to witness the flora and fauna of the park at its best. The park is open throughout the year, and the best time to visit is between November and March, when the weather is pleasant, and the park is at its most vibrant. It is recommended to wear woolen clothing during winters and light cotton clothing during summers. Accommodation options are available at the Banashree Eco Camp, ensuring a comfortable stay during your visit to this beautiful national park.