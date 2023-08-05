All you need to know about the Dibru Saikhowa National Park situated in Tinsukia, Assam

Situated in the floodplain of the Brahmaputra River in Assam, Dibru Saikhowa National Park is a nature lover's paradise. The park spans over 340 square kilometers and is home to some of the rarest and most endangered species of wildlife in the world. It is also renowned for its pristine scenic beauty and a haven for over 400 species of birds and 36 species of mammals.

The forest types of Dibru Saikhowa are diverse and include semi-evergreen, deciduous, littoral, swamp, and patches of wet evergreen forests. This unique ecosystem provides a safe haven for a variety of wildlife species, including tigers, elephants, leopards, jungle cats, bears, small Indian civets, squirrels, Gangetic dolphins, slow lorises, and many more.

The avifauna of Dibru Saikhowa is equally diverse, with over 382 species of birds recorded in the park. This makes it an identified Important Bird Area (IBA) and a must-visit destination for bird enthusiasts. Some of the rare bird species that can be spotted here include the Greater Adjutant Stork, Lesser Adjutant Stork, Greater Crested Grebe, Large Cormorant, Open bill Stork, Black-necked Stork, Large Whistling Teal, Greylag Goose, and many more.

Apart from the wildlife, Dibru Saikhowa is also known for its natural regeneration of Salix trees, which makes for a unique and unforgettable experience. The park is an excellent example of conservation efforts and preserving the natural environment for future generations.