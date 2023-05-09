AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Download at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) recently confirmed the exam dates for AP EAMCET 2023, which will be held from 15th May to 23rd May 2023 at various exam centers. Students who have applied for the exam and are seeking admission to B.Tech and B.Pharm courses for the academic session 2023-2024 in top colleges, institutes, and universities in Andhra Pradesh must download their hall tickets before the commencement of the exam. The JNTU released the EAMCET Hall Ticket Manabadi Link on 8th May 2023, allowing candidates to obtain their admit cards through the official website. Stay updated with the latest information on the release date and time of the AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket, exam pattern, exam date, and more by staying connected with us.
Name of Department: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU, Anantapur)
Higher Authority: Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
Name of Exam: AP EAMCET 2023
AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Release Date: May 8, 2023
Today's Date: Mode: Online
Article Category: Admit Card
Official Web Portal: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
The AP EAMCET exam registration commenced on 11th March and concluded on 15th April 2023. A significant number of candidates eagerly registered for the exam to secure admission into various Engineering, Agriculture & Medical courses offered in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, all the students are fervently searching for their AP EAMCET admit cards. It is hereby notified that the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the AP EAMCET Hall Ticket on 8th May 2023, specifying the exact date and time. To obtain your admit card for AP EAMCET 2023, you can download it through the official website link provided on this webpage. Upon reaching the official website, simply enter your login credentials, including your User ID and Password, to access your AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket Link.
Firstly, navigate to the official website of APSCHE, which can be accessed at
Locate the link for downloading the AP EAMCET Hall Ticket for the year 2023 on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials, including your User ID and Password, as required.
Click on the submit button to proceed.
Subsequently, the AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket will be displayed on your screen.
Download your EAMCET Exam Hall ticket for the year 2023.
Remember to take a printout of the hall ticket to bring along on the day of the exam.