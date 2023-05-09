AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Download at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) recently confirmed the exam dates for AP EAMCET 2023, which will be held from 15th May to 23rd May 2023 at various exam centers. Students who have applied for the exam and are seeking admission to B.Tech and B.Pharm courses for the academic session 2023-2024 in top colleges, institutes, and universities in Andhra Pradesh must download their hall tickets before the commencement of the exam. The JNTU released the EAMCET Hall Ticket Manabadi Link on 8th May 2023, allowing candidates to obtain their admit cards through the official website. Stay updated with the latest information on the release date and time of the AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket, exam pattern, exam date, and more by staying connected with us.