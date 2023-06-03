Education

Assam CEE 2023 Results Announced | Check Here

The results were posted on the official website of ASTU at 8 pm today.
Pratidin Bureau

The results for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) examination conducted by Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) for admission into the engineering colleges of the state have been announced on Saturday.

The following is the merit list of first ten ranks:

  1. Kirtiman Sarma

  2. Irfan Hussain

  3. Nilarnab Sutradhar

  4. Rupangkan Mazumdar

  5. Abhigyan Sharma

  6. Dhyann Olemmyan

  7. Pranjal Bhattacharjee

  8. Priyank Atri

  9. Monoj Debnath

  10. Nilabh Sarmah

The CEE examination, conducted on May 28, 2023, is an entrance conducted for admission to engineering colleges of Assam.

Assam CEE
Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU)

