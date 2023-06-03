Assam CEE 2023 Results Announced | Check Here

The results for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) examination conducted by Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) for admission into the engineering colleges of the state have been announced on Saturday.
The results were posted on the official website of ASTU at 8 pm today.
The following is the merit list of first ten ranks:
Kirtiman Sarma
Irfan Hussain
Nilarnab Sutradhar
Rupangkan Mazumdar
Abhigyan Sharma
Dhyann Olemmyan
Pranjal Bhattacharjee
Priyank Atri
Monoj Debnath
Nilabh Sarmah
The CEE examination, conducted on May 28, 2023, is an entrance conducted for admission to engineering colleges of Assam.