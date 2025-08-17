Assam Govt Must Scrap Retired Faculty Reappointments: AASU, Teacher Organisations

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Sunday held a special meeting with nine teachers’ organisations at Hotel Prag Continental in Guwahati, where several resolutions were unanimously adopted against the state government’s education policy.

Opposition to Retired Teachers’ Reappointment

The meeting strongly criticised the government’s decision to re-engage retired teachers in newly established Adarsha (Model) Colleges, calling it a setback for thousands of educated but unemployed youth in Assam.

In its resolutions, AASU and the teachers’ bodies demanded that:

The decision to appoint retired teachers be immediately withdrawn.

Sanctioned posts of Assistant Professors be created in Adarsha Colleges, with recruitment of qualified unemployed candidates.

If retired teachers’ experience is considered necessary, they should only be engaged as mentors or guest faculty, not as regular appointees.

The current three-year probation system for newly recruited teachers be scrapped, with permanent appointments and salaries given as per UGC norms.

Special academic officers be appointed to handle the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC-related work.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukan said the resolutions will soon be submitted to the state government.

AASU Seeks Restoration of Old Academic Calendar

On the issue of the academic session in Assam, AASU president Utpal Sarma reiterated the organisation’s long-standing demand to restore the earlier calendar running from January to December.

He said Assam’s unique geographical and climatic conditions—marked by floods, heavy rainfall and extreme heat—make the current session unsuitable. “Earlier, the academic year used to follow the January–December cycle. The government changed it, but that does not suit our state. A committee was formed to study this matter, but we have no idea how much work has been done so far. We demand that the committee expedite its work and bring back the old academic session,” Sharma said.

NESO Protest Across Northeast

Alongside the academic issues, AASU announced that the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) will stage sit-in demonstrations across all state capitals of the Northeast on Monday.

According to NESO chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, the protest will press for the detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshis, sealing of the India-Bangladesh border, shoot-at-sight orders against infiltrators, introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Assam, and action against fundamentalist groups.

Reaction to PM’s Remark on Demography

Bhattacharjya also reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement that illegal immigration has altered the demographic balance of border states. “For 46 years, the people of Assam have been saying this. Now, the Prime Minister has himself acknowledged the reality. We hope this realisation is followed by concrete action,” he said.

Solidarity with Hunger Strike

Expressing solidarity with the indefinite hunger strike launched by Jyoti kendra teachers, Bhattacharjya criticised the Assam government for ignoring their movement. “Instead of neglecting, the government should hold discussions and arrive at a permanent solution,” he added.

