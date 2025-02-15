Assam HSLC Exam 2025: Practical Exams Completed, Theory Papers Start Today

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has officially commenced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 from today. The examinations will continue until March 3, 2025, covering various subjects through theory and practical assessments.

The date sheet for the exams was earlier released on SEBA's official website, site.sebaonline.org, allowing students to access and prepare for the exams accordingly.

Assam HSLC Exam 2025: Key Dates and Schedule

Theory Examinations:

February 15, 2025 (Morning): English

February 17, 2025 (Afternoon): MIL/English

February 21, 2025 (Morning): General Mathematics

February 22, 2025 (Morning): Vocational Subjects (Retail Trade, IT/ITeS, Healthcare)

February 22, 2025 (Afternoon): Music, Dance, and other Arts

February 24, 2025 (Morning): General Science

February 25, 2025 (Morning): Fine Art

February 25, 2025 (Afternoon): Weaving/Textile Design

February 27, 2025 (Morning): Social Science

February 28, 2025 (Morning): Regional Languages (e.g., Manipuri)

February 28, 2025 (Afternoon): Assamese

March 1, 2025 (Morning): Santali

March 3, 2025 (Morning): Geography, Advanced Mathematics, Computer Science, and others

Exam Timings and Special Provisions

The examinations will be conducted in two shifts:

Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Entry at 8:55 AM for reading time)

Afternoon Session: 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM (Entry at 1:25 PM for reading time)

SEBA has allocated an additional 5-minute reading period before each session to help students go through the question papers thoroughly.

Special Instructions for Language Papers

For subjects like elective and in-lieu languages, question papers will have two distinct sections—Group A and Group B—based on the language opted for by the students. Elective language exams will last for 3 hours, while in-lieu language papers will have a duration of 2 hours.

The Assam HSLC exam is a crucial milestone for students across the state, determining their eligibility for higher secondary education.

SEBA has advised students to adhere to the given timings, carry their admit cards, and follow all exam-related instructions to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

Additional Information

The examination will commence today across 944 centers in Assam, with 4,29,448 candidates appearing for the exams. Among them:

1,90,653 are boys

2,38,795 are girls

Best wishes to all candidates appearing for the Assam HSLC 2025 examinations.