Assam Lad Bags Prestigious Ramanujan Fellowship

Dr Biswajit Pathak, a resident of Romai Village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district has been awarded with the highly prestigious and competitive Ramanujan Fellowship by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India.

He was nominated for this position by the Director of Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Kerala - a premier institute for space research in Asia.

Dr Pathak will soon be joining the institute as a Ramanujan Fellow and carry out his award-winning project proposal on developing a next generation adaptive optics system. The system is expected to be one of its kind, capable of accurately compensating both lower and higher order optical aberrations simultaneously, in real time, thereby leading to a significant technological advancement in the field of adaptive optics, applicable in microscopy, astronomy and ophthalmology.

Dr. Pathak is qualified for a much coveted research position at one of the top universities in the world, despite having limited resources and significant financial difficulties in his early years.

Currently, he is currently working as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford, UK and he has successfully completed a number of projects during his tenure at the University, notably, design and implementation of a multimode fibre-based endo-microscopy system and development of a programmable aperture-based imaging system for high resolution in-vivo imaging of the human retina in an AOSLO.

Dr Pathak also has a number of national and international awards and four granted patents to his credit. He serves as a reviewer for many internationally reputed publishers and has also been selected as an Event Officer for Optica (one of the leading Optics & Photonics society) in the Holography and Diffractive Optics technical group.