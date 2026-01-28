Assam to Host 2-Day International Conference on Higher Education

In a bid to foster academic cooperation, promote research-driven innovation for a sustainable future, and share comparative experiences across disciplines, the Higher Education Department of the Assam government will organise an international conference on January 29 and 30 in Guwahati.

The convention titled “International Conference on Internationalisation of Higher Education”, focusing on disciplines including Engineering and Technology, Arts and Humanities, Integrative Sciences, Commerce, Management, and Global Studies programs, will be held at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara.

Sponsored by the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan/Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA/PM-USHA) Assam, the event will host 66 national and international delegates from 13 countries, alongside 60 research scholars, 750 college and university faculty members, and 400 students from various institutes across the state.

The initiative seeks to address the evolving trends and challenges in higher education, explore global models of multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary learning, and develop actionable solutions tailored to Assam’s context. A key focus of the conference is to strengthen collaborative research between Assam’s higher educational institutions and renowned international academicians, with an aim to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 effectively.

The conference is expected to enhance research outcomes and foster a vibrant academic and research culture across the state. In addition, it will create awareness on employability for graduates in sectors such as IT, Medical and Nursing, and Hospitality, while promoting innovation in critical regional industries.

Participants will engage in networking sessions and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), designed to formalise collaborations and ensure the sustainability of conference deliberations. In line with NEP-2020, industry experts will also explore avenues for robust industry-academia linkages, addressing curriculum development, training requirements, internships, and employment opportunities.

On January 30, a dedicated session on “Employment Opportunities and Industry-Academia Connect” will examine employment prospects both in India and abroad, and inform policies to facilitate productive collaborations between academia and industry.

The conference is expected to serve as a landmark initiative in strengthening Assam’s higher education ecosystem while aligning academic outputs with global standards and industry needs.