Legend of Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple

According to the legend, Harbhajan Singh appeared in a dream to his colleagues after he went missing while patrolling the border and informed them about how to find his body. He expressed a desire to have a Samadhi built in his memory, which over the years became the Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple. Although the Samadhi is located in a remote location, visitors can easily reach the temple by public transport and climb 50 stairs to reach the bunker, the site where the Samadhi has been built.

The temple is an important tourist destination in East Sikkim and should not be missed on a Sikkim tour. Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple is a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of an Indian soldier, and a symbol of selflessness that transcends all religious boundaries. It is located on the Nathula Pass, approximately 60 km from Gangtok, and can be accessed by private or shared vehicles or local jeeps. However, visitors must obtain a Protected Area Permit as the temple is located near the Indo-China border. The legend of Baba Harbhajan Singh lives on, and his bravery and selflessness continue to inspire those who visit his memorial temple.