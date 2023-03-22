Bihar Diwas 2023: Significance, History, Theme

Bihar Diwas is celebrated every year on March 22nd to commemorate the creation of the state of Bihar. On Bihar Day 2023, the state will celebrate its 111th anniversary since its formation in 1912. The day holds great significance for the people of Bihar, as it marks the beginning of a new era in the history of the state.
The history of Bihar dates back to ancient times, when it was part of the Magadha empire. Over the centuries, it witnessed the rise and fall of various empires and kingdoms, including the Mauryan and Gupta empires. In the modern era, Bihar was part of British India until 1912, when it was separated from Bengal and formed into a separate province.
The creation of the state from the Bengal presidency is commemorated by Bihar Diwas. The state was established on March 22, 1912, when the British government partitioned the Bengal Province. The day gives the people of Bihar the chance to display their heritage, culture, history, and traditions.
The theme for this year’s Bihar Diwas is, ‘Yuva Shakti ki Pragati’, which refers to the growth of Bihar's youth. It emphasizes how important it is for the government to give young people in Bihar the tools they need to have better futures.