Bihar Diwas 2023: Significance, History, Theme

Significance and History of Bihar Diwas

The history of Bihar dates back to ancient times, when it was part of the Magadha empire. Over the centuries, it witnessed the rise and fall of various empires and kingdoms, including the Mauryan and Gupta empires. In the modern era, Bihar was part of British India until 1912, when it was separated from Bengal and formed into a separate province.

The creation of the state from the Bengal presidency is commemorated by Bihar Diwas. The state was established on March 22, 1912, when the British government partitioned the Bengal Province. The day gives the people of Bihar the chance to display their heritage, culture, history, and traditions.