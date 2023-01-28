68th BPSC Exam: BPSC Admit Card 2023 Prelims releases today

The BPSC 68th CCE Application Form process was completed on January 10, 2023. Today, on January 28, 2023, the 68th CCE admit card was finally made available on the organization's website. A large number of candidates had applied for the 68th BPSC Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Application Form for the various posts such as Jail Superintendent, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Junior Election Officer, Labour Superintendent, Supply Inspector, Rural Development officer, and others. Here is how to download the admit card.
The candidates’ BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 includes the details below:
Candidate's Name
Candidate’s Family Information
Candidate’s photograph
Candidate’s hall ticket number
Location
Time of the exam
Address of the exam center
the name of the BPSC organization responsible for administering the exam for the candidate.
Special guidelines
To download the Bihar Public Service Commission Admit Card, candidates should first visit their website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click the BPSC link and add your application number and password on the page that appears next.
Click the submit button. This should show the BPSC 68th prelims Admit Card 2023 in front of you. You can download/print it for use.