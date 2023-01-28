68th BPSC Exam: BPSC Admit Card 2023 Prelims releases today

The BPSC 68th CCE Application Form process was completed on January 10, 2023. Today, on January 28, 2023, the 68th CCE admit card was finally made available on the organization's website. A large number of candidates had applied for the 68th BPSC Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Application Form for the various posts such as Jail Superintendent, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Junior Election Officer, Labour Superintendent, Supply Inspector, Rural Development officer, and others. Here is how to download the admit card.