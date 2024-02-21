Canara Bank Scholarship 2024: Registration, Login, Status, and Verification

The Canara Bank Scholarship 2024, launched by the University Grants Commission (UGC), aims to alleviate financial barriers hindering the education of economically disadvantaged students. This scholarship program provides monetary assistance directly to students' bank accounts, ensuring they can pursue their educational aspirations without financial worry.
The UGC, in collaboration with Canara Bank, offers various scholarships to eligible students. These scholarships cater to different educational levels and are administered through the Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal, designated by the UGC as the nodal agency for scholarship disbursement.
To apply for the Canara Bank Scholarship 2024, applicants need to provide essential documents, including:
Address proof
Photo identity proof
Age proof
Academic certificates and mark sheets
Bank passbook
Passport-sized photograph
Other relevant documents
To apply for the Canara Bank Scholarship 2024:
Visit the official website and navigate to the scholarship section.
Access the Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal.
Register as a new user and fill out the registration form with accurate details.
Complete the application form, providing necessary information and uploading required documents.
Review the application and submit it.
Keep a hard copy of the application for future reference.
To access the Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal:
Visit the portal and navigate to the scholar corner section.
Enter your email address, password, and verification code.
Click on the login option to access your dashboard.
If you forget your password:
Access the portal and select the "forget password" option.
Enter your email address and select your university.
Follow the instructions in the email to reset your password.
For any queries or assistance, you can reach out to:
Email: scholarship.ugc@canarabank.com
Phone: 011-23387332/38
Selection Criteria: Candidates are selected based on academic merit and financial need.
Registration Charges: No registration fees are required for any of the scholarships.
Disbursement Procedure: Scholarship benefits are transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the DBT system.
Renewal Application: Renewal applications are mandatory to continue receiving scholarship benefits after each academic year.
Application Deadline: Refer to the "Important Dates" section on the official website for specific deadlines.
For more information and updates, visit the official website of Canara Bank or contact the provided phone number and email address.
By following these steps, eligible students can apply for the Canara Bank Scholarship 2024 and access the financial support necessary to pursue their educational goals.