CBSE Adopts National Curriculum Framework from 2023-24

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that the board is adopting the National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage- 2022 from the academic year 2023-24.

The CBSE in an official notification stated, “NCFFS 2022 has been developed by the NCERT as per the mandate of the National Education Policy 2020 to outline the competencies and learning outcomes, general principles and approaches that should guide teaching and learning at the foundational stage. It serves as a guideline for schools and teachers to design and develop curricula, syllabi, and teaching materials that align with the national educational goals.”

In the notification, the board stated that NCFFS includes many examples and illustrations playing a critical role in its implementation.

“They help to clarify abstract concepts, reinforce learning, and make new ideas more accessible to practising teachers. Myriad examples are aptly incorporated to enhance understanding, foster engagement, and elaborate concrete ways concepts can be implemented in day-to-day teaching. So, it is critical that teachers look at these illustrations and contextualize them according to the needs and contexts of children,” it stated.

“While schools offering classes I to X/XII may make efforts to gradually augment the infrastructural requirements to include pre-primary classes, schools already running foundational classes may continue to offer 3 years of pre-primary education,” it further stated.