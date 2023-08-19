Education

CBSE Announces Exam Dates for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024

With the release of the exam dates, students can begin structuring their study plans and preparations accordingly
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled the examination dates for the upcoming class 10 and class 12 board exams of the 2023-24 academic session.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's examination controller, formally announced the board exam timetable and duration through an official notification.

It's noteworthy that the comprehensive schedule for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024 will be imminently accessible on the CBSE's official website. According to the official proclamation, the exams are slated to commence on February 15, 2024, and extend till April 10, 2024.

For aspiring students preparing for the examinations, the official circular is accessible on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. In an effort to ensure minimal disruption, the CBSE has advised all organizations conducting exams, such as entrance and counseling exams for college admissions, to meticulously schedule their assessments so as not to overlap with the CBSE Board Exams 2024 dates.

With the release of the exam dates, students can begin structuring their study plans and preparations accordingly, aiming for a successful performance in these crucial assessments.

