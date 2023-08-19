CBSE Announces Exam Dates for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024

Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's examination controller, formally announced the board exam timetable and duration through an official notification.

It's noteworthy that the comprehensive schedule for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024 will be imminently accessible on the CBSE's official website. According to the official proclamation, the exams are slated to commence on February 15, 2024, and extend till April 10, 2024.