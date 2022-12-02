CBSE Board Exams 2023: Date-sheet about to release shortly

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Board Exams 2023 will take place in February and March of the following year. The CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10, 12, and other grades will soon be available on cbse.gov.in. After three years of chaos caused by a pandemic, the 2023 board exams are the first full-session test in a world where there is no longer a pandemic. CBSE schools have begun their pre-board exams in anticipation of this.

With the announcement of the ICSE Board Exam 2023 date sheet, it is likely that the CBSE will follow suit. Until December 6, 2022, you can make changes to your LOC. Soon after that, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam Schedule 2023 should be made public.

Most private schools in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) area have already begun their pre-board exams. "The pre-boards are beginning on December 3 for Class 10 and on December 5 for Class 12 in our school," said Ms. Reema, the principal of AIS. Since the board wants to get the school year going again, practical exams are likely to start in the new year. "They've decided to hold the pre-boards in schools before the actual boards," she said.

Reports were received from all around the DPS schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region. Many schools in India that are part of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have also started pre-boards. These schools are in Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, and other cities. According to a teacher at a top CBSE school in Agra, students should expect to begin writing their pre-boards on December 10 and continue doing so up to the Christmas break.

As the weather continues to drop, schools in the winter regions are making preparations to close. Several schools have also had practical and internal exams, including those in the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, etc.

In the meantime, tens of thousands of students are holding their collective breath for news about the CBSE date sheet update and date information on upcoming admission exams. Students are also anticipating the CUET 2023 timetable in addition to the dates for JEE Main and NEET.

According to Times Now, a source close to Sanyam Bhardwaj has said that the schedule is complete but that there may be a delay in its announcement.

“The CBSE date sheet depends on a lot of examinations. Once the confirmation is received from NTA and other departments regarding various exams, the 10th, and 12th date sheets will be released as well,” he shared.