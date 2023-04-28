CBSE CTET 2023 July Session Application Begins On ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the registration process for the online Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2023 on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to become teachers in schools can follow the steps mentioned on the website to apply for the CTET 2023 July session. The CTET examination is conducted in two papers, Paper I and Paper II, where Paper I is for those who aspire to teach from classes I to V, and Paper II is for candidates who wish to be teachers from classes VI to VIII. The CTET is a multiple-choice question type test, and qualifying for this exam makes the candidates eligible for teaching positions in various schools. The last date for submitting the application for CTET July 2023 is May 26, and the candidates can pay the application fee until May 27.