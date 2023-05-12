BREAKING: CBSE Class 12 Exam Results Declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the Class 12 board examination on Friday morning.
The results have been posted on their official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
The board made the announcement regarding the results on their official twitter handle.
The pass percentage of this year stands at 87.33 percent with the Thiruvananthapuram region in Kerala having the best pass percentage where 99.91 percent of students cleared the exam.
It may be mentioned that the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 was held from February 15 to March 21, while the Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 15 to April 5.
Earlier, a fake circulation with forged signature of CBSE director (academics) Joseph Emmanuel claiming that the results will be declared on May 11 was surfacing on social media platforms.
However, the CBSE authorities were quick to declare the letter as fake, emphasizing that the results of both classes are in the final stage of preparation and expected to be out this week.