CBSE Releases Date Sheet of Class 10,12 Board Exams 2024 | Click Here to Check Timetable

As per the schedule, the Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on March 13, 2024 while, the Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released date sheets along with timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024. As announced by the board earlier, both exams are scheduled to begin on February 15.

Both the class 10, 12 board examinations will be conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

Students can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet PDF files below.

Attachment
PDF
Class_X_datesheet_2024.pdf
Preview
Attachment
PDF
Class_XII_datesheet_2024.pdf
Preview
