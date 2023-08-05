Chandubi Lake: Here’s all you need to know about one of the most beautiful tourist attractions of Assam

Chandubi Lake has always been a significant part of Assam's cultural heritage, attracting tourists from all over the country. The lake's serene beauty and peaceful surroundings provide an ideal retreat for those seeking to escape the city's hustle and bustle. The lake is surrounded by lush green forests and mountains, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers.
The Chandubi Lake, located in Assam's Kamrup district, is one of the state's most captivating natural wonders. The lake, which covers an area of approximately 448 hectares, was formed in 1897 during a devastating earthquake in Assam, which caused the five surrounding mountains to sink into the ground, forming the lake. The locals named it Chandubi, which translates to "five sunken mountains" in Khasi. Today, it is one of the most beautiful lakes in the state and a popular tourist destination for those visiting Guwahati.
The Chandubi Lake, located just 58 kilometers from the Guwahati Railway Station, is surrounded by dense forests, tea gardens, and small villages, making it a tranquil and picturesque setting for picnics and nature walks. The lake's natural lagoon is its main attraction, and visitors can enjoy fishing and rowing on the serene waters. The lake also attracts a large number of migratory birds during the winter, making it a must-visit spot for birdwatchers.
The Rabha community has embraced the opportunity to develop the lake into a popular tourist destination, offering boat rides and angling for visitors. The surrounding area is also dotted with resorts and camping sites where visitors can enjoy trekking and exploring the region's natural beauty. On the other side of the lake is a tribal village where visitors can learn about the local culture and lifestyle of the ethnic community.
Chandubi Festival is one of the biggest events at the lake, held in the first week of January every year. During the week-long festival, local villagers showcase their traditional dance forms and offer traditional foods and delicacies to visitors. The best time to visit the Chandubi Lake is between October and March, as the weather is pleasant, and the lake is at its most beautiful. Despite the challenges, Chandubi Lake remains a natural wonder that attracts visitors from across the country, and with the help of the local community and authorities, the lake will continue to be a thriving tourist destination for years to come.
Chandubi Lake, one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state of Assam, is facing an uncertain future as the water level has reduced by half. Forest officials claim that the lake area has already been reduced to around 350 hectares. Desiltation in nearby areas seems to be one reason for the shrinking lake, but more causes need to be identified before the lake loses more area.
The Loharghat Range Office, responsible for the area under which the lake falls in the Assam-Meghalaya border zone in Kamrup district, has expressed grave concerns over the fate of the water body. The lake, which is home to diverse flora and fish species, has been losing depth over the last decade. While the average depth of the lake used to be 26 to 27 feet, it has now been reduced to about 10 to 12 feet. Range Officer Shamim Akhter has urged for an urgent study by roping in experts to find out the reasons behind the lake turning shallow.
The shrinking of the lake is a matter of concern not only for the officials but also for the local people who rely on the lake for their livelihood. The lake is a major source of fish and a popular picnic spot for tourists. If the water level continues to drop at the current rate, it could have severe consequences for the environment and the people living around the lake. The forest department has urged the authorities to take swift action to address the issue and prevent any further harm to the lake's ecosystem.
It is imperative to address the issue of the shrinking lake as soon as possible to ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the natural beauty of the lake. The authorities must work together to identify the causes of the shrinking lake and take the necessary steps to restore the lake's water level. The fate of the lake rests on the swift action taken by the authorities, and it is up to them to ensure that the lake continues to be a haven for tourists and a source of livelihood for the local people.