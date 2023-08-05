Chandubi Lake: Here’s all you need to know about one of the most beautiful tourist attractions of Assam

Challenges related to Chandubi Lake

Chandubi Lake, one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state of Assam, is facing an uncertain future as the water level has reduced by half. Forest officials claim that the lake area has already been reduced to around 350 hectares. Desiltation in nearby areas seems to be one reason for the shrinking lake, but more causes need to be identified before the lake loses more area.

The Loharghat Range Office, responsible for the area under which the lake falls in the Assam-Meghalaya border zone in Kamrup district, has expressed grave concerns over the fate of the water body. The lake, which is home to diverse flora and fish species, has been losing depth over the last decade. While the average depth of the lake used to be 26 to 27 feet, it has now been reduced to about 10 to 12 feet. Range Officer Shamim Akhter has urged for an urgent study by roping in experts to find out the reasons behind the lake turning shallow.

The shrinking of the lake is a matter of concern not only for the officials but also for the local people who rely on the lake for their livelihood. The lake is a major source of fish and a popular picnic spot for tourists. If the water level continues to drop at the current rate, it could have severe consequences for the environment and the people living around the lake. The forest department has urged the authorities to take swift action to address the issue and prevent any further harm to the lake's ecosystem.

It is imperative to address the issue of the shrinking lake as soon as possible to ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the natural beauty of the lake. The authorities must work together to identify the causes of the shrinking lake and take the necessary steps to restore the lake's water level. The fate of the lake rests on the swift action taken by the authorities, and it is up to them to ensure that the lake continues to be a haven for tourists and a source of livelihood for the local people.