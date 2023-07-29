Contact details and addresses of all the government hospitals in Delhi: Complete Name, Address, Phone number

Without a doubt, India offers superior healthcare services at affordable prices. Each hospital participating in medical tourism boasts proficient teams of medical professionals. The exceptional medical and healthcare facilities are attributable not only to the expertise of the Indian doctors and support staff but also to the utilization of advanced technology.

A myriad of popular treatments are available in India, which are accompanied by top-notch medical facilities. These treatments encompass bariatrics, cardiac surgery, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, and fertility treatment. That being said, if you live in Delhi, this article will be very helpful for you. Here are the contact details and addresses of all the government hospitals in Delhi.