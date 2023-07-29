Education

Contact details and addresses of all the government hospitals in Delhi: Complete Name, Address, Phone number

Without a doubt, India offers superior healthcare services at affordable prices. Each hospital participating in medical tourism boasts proficient teams of medical professionals. The exceptional medical and healthcare facilities are attributable not only to the expertise of the Indian doctors and support staff but also to the utilization of advanced technology.

A myriad of popular treatments are available in India, which are accompanied by top-notch medical facilities. These treatments encompass bariatrics, cardiac surgery, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, and fertility treatment. That being said, if you live in Delhi, this article will be very helpful for you. Here are the contact details and addresses of all the government hospitals in Delhi. 

  • Aruna Asaf Ali Govt. Hospital
    Address: Rajpur Road,Delhi.110054
    Phone no: 23965532, 23831524 Fax-23922333

  • Acharyaashree Bhikshu Hospital
    Address: Moti Nagar New Delhi-110015
    Phone no: 25423011 Fax- 25448806

  • Attar Sain Jain Hospital
    Address: Lawrence Road, New Delhi-110035
    Phone no: 27153357 Fax- 27106441

  • Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital
    Address: Sector 6, Rohini, New Delhi.-110085
    Phone no: 27055585, Fax-27058108

  • Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital
    Address: Pitampura, Delhi-110034
    Phone no: 27034535, Fax-27033948

  • Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital
    Address: Jahangir Puri, New Delhi110033
    Phone no: 27631810, Fax- 27631610

  • Central Jail Hospital
    Address: Jail Road, Hari Nagar, Delhi-110064
    Phone no: 28520012

  • Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya
    Address: Geeta Colony, Delhi-110031
    Phone no: 21210215,2120216 Fax-21210203

  • Dadadev Mother & Child Hospital
    Address: Nasirpur Near Dabrimore Janakpuri New Delhi-110018
    Phone no: 25395536 Fax-25395542

  • Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital
    Address: Hari Nagar, New Delhi-110064
    Phone no: 25494337 Fax-25494264

  • Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital
    Address: Kokiwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, Phase-IV, New Delhi
    Phone no: 27305953

  • Delhi State Cancer Institution
    Address: GTB Hospital Complex, Shahadara, Delhi - 95
    Phone no: 22110505,22110303

  • Dr. Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan
    Address: Karkardooma, Delhi-110032
    Phone no: 22393155, 22393354(Fax)

  • Dr. N.C. Joshi Hospital
    Address: Karol Bagh New Delhi-110005
    Phone no: 23611786, Fax-23523677

  • Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (G.B.P.H.)
    Address: Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Delhi.-110002
    Phone no: 23238109,23237254 Fax-23239442

  • Guru Govind Singh Govt. Hospital
    Address: Raghubir Nagar New Delhi-110027
    Phone no: 25984549,25988532 Fax- 25989417

  • Guru Nanak Eye Center
    Address: Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg, New Delhi-2
    Phone no: 23236931 Fax-23230033

  • Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (G.T.B.H.)
    Address: Shahdara,Delhi.110095
    Phone no: 22581730 Fax-22581928

  • Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (I.L.B.S.)
    Address: Vasant Kunj, Delhi-110057
    Phone no: 46300000

  • Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (I.H.B.A.S.)
    Address: Shahdara,Delhi-110095
    Phone no: 22112136, PBX No 22114021,22114029, 22583056, 22583322

  • Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital
    Address: Janakpuri, Delhi-110058
    Phone no: 25552023

  • Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital (L.B.S.)
    Address: Khichri Pur New Delhi-110091
    Phone no: 22774145 Fax-22786808

  • Lok Nayak Hospital
    Address: Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Delhi.110002
    Phone no: 23236000, 23232400, Fax-23232870

  • Maharishi Balmiki Hospital
    Address: Pooth Khurd, New Delhi-110039
    Phone no: 27761521, Fax- 27761522

  • Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital
    Address: Malviya Nagar New Delhi-110017
    Phone no: 26680603, 26674757

  • Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
    Address: M.A.M.C. J.L. Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110002
    Phone no: 23233925, 23239271-76

  • Poor House Hospital
    Address: Beggers Home G.T.B.Ngr Delhi-110009
    Phone no: 23965532,23831524

  • Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital
    Address: Tahirpur, New Delhi-110064
    Phone no: 65252480

  • Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital
    Address: Jaffar pur, New Delhi-110073
    Phone no: 25318444, Fax-25318012 25318070

  • Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital
    Address: Patel Nagar New Delhi-110008
    Phone no: 25885944 Fax-25881396

  • Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital
    Address: Narela, Delhi-110040
    Phone no: 27787304; 27787305(Fax)

  • Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital
    Address: Mangol Puri,Delhi.-110083
    Phone no: 27921117 Fax-27924403

  • Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital
    Address: Shastri Park, Delhi-110031
    Phone no: 22184453 Fax-22184455

  • Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbia College & Hospital
    Address: Ajmal Khan Park, Karol Bagh, New Delhi-05
    Phone no: 23629013

  • B R Sur Homeopathic Medical College
    Address: Nanakpura, Moti Bagh, Delhi-110021
    Phone no: 24105298

  • Nehru Homeopathic Medical College
    Address: B-Block, Defence Colony, New Delhi-24
    Phone no: 24331193

  • Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan
    Address: Vill. Khera Dabar, Najafgarh, New Delhi - 73
    Phone no: 65172030

