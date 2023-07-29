Contact details and addresses of all the government hospitals in Delhi: Complete Name, Address, Phone number

Without a doubt, India offers superior healthcare services at affordable prices. Each hospital participating in medical tourism boasts proficient teams of medical professionals. The exceptional medical and healthcare facilities are attributable not only to the expertise of the Indian doctors and support staff but also to the utilization of advanced technology.
A myriad of popular treatments are available in India, which are accompanied by top-notch medical facilities. These treatments encompass bariatrics, cardiac surgery, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, and fertility treatment. That being said, if you live in Delhi, this article will be very helpful for you. Here are the contact details and addresses of all the government hospitals in Delhi.
Aruna Asaf Ali Govt. Hospital
Address: Rajpur Road,Delhi.110054
Phone no: 23965532, 23831524 Fax-23922333
Acharyaashree Bhikshu Hospital
Address: Moti Nagar New Delhi-110015
Phone no: 25423011 Fax- 25448806
Attar Sain Jain Hospital
Address: Lawrence Road, New Delhi-110035
Phone no: 27153357 Fax- 27106441
Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital
Address: Sector 6, Rohini, New Delhi.-110085
Phone no: 27055585, Fax-27058108
Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital
Address: Pitampura, Delhi-110034
Phone no: 27034535, Fax-27033948
Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital
Address: Jahangir Puri, New Delhi110033
Phone no: 27631810, Fax- 27631610
Central Jail Hospital
Address: Jail Road, Hari Nagar, Delhi-110064
Phone no: 28520012
Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya
Address: Geeta Colony, Delhi-110031
Phone no: 21210215,2120216 Fax-21210203
Dadadev Mother & Child Hospital
Address: Nasirpur Near Dabrimore Janakpuri New Delhi-110018
Phone no: 25395536 Fax-25395542
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital
Address: Hari Nagar, New Delhi-110064
Phone no: 25494337 Fax-25494264
Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital
Address: Kokiwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, Phase-IV, New Delhi
Phone no: 27305953
Delhi State Cancer Institution
Address: GTB Hospital Complex, Shahadara, Delhi - 95
Phone no: 22110505,22110303
Dr. Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan
Address: Karkardooma, Delhi-110032
Phone no: 22393155, 22393354(Fax)
Dr. N.C. Joshi Hospital
Address: Karol Bagh New Delhi-110005
Phone no: 23611786, Fax-23523677
Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (G.B.P.H.)
Address: Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Delhi.-110002
Phone no: 23238109,23237254 Fax-23239442
Guru Govind Singh Govt. Hospital
Address: Raghubir Nagar New Delhi-110027
Phone no: 25984549,25988532 Fax- 25989417
Guru Nanak Eye Center
Address: Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg, New Delhi-2
Phone no: 23236931 Fax-23230033
Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (G.T.B.H.)
Address: Shahdara,Delhi.110095
Phone no: 22581730 Fax-22581928
Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (I.L.B.S.)
Address: Vasant Kunj, Delhi-110057
Phone no: 46300000
Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (I.H.B.A.S.)
Address: Shahdara,Delhi-110095
Phone no: 22112136, PBX No 22114021,22114029, 22583056, 22583322
Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital
Address: Janakpuri, Delhi-110058
Phone no: 25552023
Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital (L.B.S.)
Address: Khichri Pur New Delhi-110091
Phone no: 22774145 Fax-22786808
Lok Nayak Hospital
Address: Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Delhi.110002
Phone no: 23236000, 23232400, Fax-23232870
Maharishi Balmiki Hospital
Address: Pooth Khurd, New Delhi-110039
Phone no: 27761521, Fax- 27761522
Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital
Address: Malviya Nagar New Delhi-110017
Phone no: 26680603, 26674757
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
Address: M.A.M.C. J.L. Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110002
Phone no: 23233925, 23239271-76
Poor House Hospital
Address: Beggers Home G.T.B.Ngr Delhi-110009
Phone no: 23965532,23831524
Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital
Address: Tahirpur, New Delhi-110064
Phone no: 65252480
Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital
Address: Jaffar pur, New Delhi-110073
Phone no: 25318444, Fax-25318012 25318070
Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital
Address: Patel Nagar New Delhi-110008
Phone no: 25885944 Fax-25881396
Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital
Address: Narela, Delhi-110040
Phone no: 27787304; 27787305(Fax)
Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital
Address: Mangol Puri,Delhi.-110083
Phone no: 27921117 Fax-27924403
Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital
Address: Shastri Park, Delhi-110031
Phone no: 22184453 Fax-22184455
Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbia College & Hospital
Address: Ajmal Khan Park, Karol Bagh, New Delhi-05
Phone no: 23629013
B R Sur Homeopathic Medical College
Address: Nanakpura, Moti Bagh, Delhi-110021
Phone no: 24105298
Nehru Homeopathic Medical College
Address: B-Block, Defence Colony, New Delhi-24
Phone no: 24331193
Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan
Address: Vill. Khera Dabar, Najafgarh, New Delhi - 73
Phone no: 65172030