CTET 2023 results announced yesterday: Check results now

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for the December 2023 session. Aspiring teachers can download their CTET 2023 results from the official website, ctet.nic.in, along with the final answer key. The qualifying marks for the general, OBC, SC, and ST categories are also available in the live updates. To access their CTET results, candidates need to enter their roll number and password, which will include their exam name, roll number, mother's and father's names, category, paper, section-wise marks, and total marks. It's worth noting that the CTET eligibility certificate, which remains valid for a lifetime, will commence from the date of the results announcement.