CTET 2023 results announced yesterday: Check results now

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for the December 2023 session. Aspiring teachers can download their CTET 2023 results from the official website, ctet.nic.in, along with the final answer key. The qualifying marks for the general, OBC, SC, and ST categories are also available in the live updates. To access their CTET results, candidates need to enter their roll number and password, which will include their exam name, roll number, mother's and father's names, category, paper, section-wise marks, and total marks. It's worth noting that the CTET eligibility certificate, which remains valid for a lifetime, will commence from the date of the results announcement.
The CTET Result 2023 has been announced for the 32.3 registered candidates who have appeared in the exam. The details regarding the qualified and appeared candidates will be published in due course.
By following the instructions below, candidates will be able to download the CTET results and marksheet.
Visit ctet.nic.in, the official website.
Click on the link to "CTET result 2023 download” that is present on the homepage.
When you are ready to download the CTET results, enter your registration number and birthdate.
The CTET results will be shown on the screen. Save or print it for future use.