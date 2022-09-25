CUET-PG Results to be Declared Tomorrow

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes will be announced on Monday,

This was informed by the Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Jagadesh Kumar.

Taking to twitter, Jagadesh Kumar wrote, “National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students.”