CUET-PG Results to be Declared Tomorrow

The UGC on Sunday wrote to vice chancellors of universities opting for CUET to start the admission process.
Pratidin Time

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes will be announced on Monday,

This was informed by the Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Jagadesh Kumar.

Taking to twitter, Jagadesh Kumar wrote, “National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students.”

“You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score,” it said.

Nearly 3.6 lakh candidates had registered for CUET-PG. The exam had recorded over 55 percent attendance.

