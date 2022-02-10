Delhi University To Reopen from Feb 17

Delhi University is scheduled to reopen from February 17, announced DU Proctor Professor Rajni Abbi. In an official order released by DU, it said that COVID-19 guidelines and other details have been mentioned in the website.

Students coming from outstations will have to complete an isolation period of three days before attending the classes, so they should plan accordingly. Students can check the DU orders on the official website of DU- du.ac.in.

ANI shared the DU reopening date on Twitter and wrote: “Delhi University to reopen from February 17, announces Proctor Prof. Rajni Abbi following demonstration by students.”

More updates will be shared once the circular on DU reoepning is released. DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh is expected to release an official notice on reopening .The notice will have all information and guidelines for DU reopening.

A protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University is ongoing and it escalated when reportedly nine ABVP activists went on a hunger strike. Alongside, left activists are also protesting outside the DU campus demanding to reopen the college. Students are citing study loss and lack of practical exposure as the main reasons behind their demand to reopen colleges.

Amid DU reopening protests, Delhi University VC on Tuesday said that students are getting impatient as we are considering reopening the University but many factors are to be considered. He assured students to share a decision soon. He also said that if DDMA allows 100% strength the college will be reopened.