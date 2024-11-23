Down town School hosts “Fun Fiesta Carnival” – A Day of Learning and Community Spirit

The down town School is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Fun Fiesta Carnival, a lively celebration of community, creativity, and compassion.

The Fun Fiesta Carnival is a day full of entertainment, fun-filled activities, and experiences for children, parents, and the wider community. Staying true to the school’s ethos of kind, compassionate individuals, this event combines education with enjoyment in a way that reflects our values.

Highlights of the event

• Games and Competitions: Exciting games and competitions designed by our students to bring out the best in everyone.

• Food and Fun: Savor delicious treats at our food stalls.

• Workshops and Exhibitions: Participation in hands-on workshops or explore student art and science exhibitions that showcase creativity and innovation.

“What we learn becomes a part of who we are,” says Maya Alfred, Principal of the down town School. “The Fun Fiesta Carnival is not just about fun but also about learning important life skills such as teamwork, empathy, and social responsibility in a joyous environment.”

About the down town School:

The down town School is dedicated to nurturing kind and compassionate individuals while providing exceptional education and extracurricular opportunities. Through our unique blend of human values, life skills, and academic excellence, we aim to shape the leaders of tomorrow.