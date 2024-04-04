Downtown School Celebrates 2nd Foundation Day With Resounding Success

The Downtown School marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 2nd Foundation Day on April 4th, Thursday, with unparalleled success and enthusiasm. The event was a testament to the vibrant spirit and exceptional talent thriving within the school community.
Many distinguished guests, including Chief Guests Parishmita Baruah and Shreyanvi Naysha Dutta (Gungun), added luster to the occasion. They were joined by esteemed personalities such as Dr. N. N. Dutta, Chairman of the Downtown Charity Trust; Dr. Bandana Dutta, Dean of Studies; Prof. Pranveer Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor of AdtU; Joutishman Dutta, Managing Trustee; Gariasi Dutta, Resident Trustee; and Mayurakshi Dutta, Trustee.
The highlight of the celebration was the captivating performances by the students, which left the audience spellbound. From a mesmerizing welcome song to a graceful Ganesh Vandana dance and an enchanting Assamese song, the students showcased not only their talent but also the rich cultural diversity of the school.
As the curtains drew to a close, a heartfelt vote of thanks resonated through the venue, acknowledging the collective efforts that made the event an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.