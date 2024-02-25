Education Ministry Urges Age-Appropriate Admission To Grade 1

In a post on X, the official handle of the Education Ministry shared a letter from Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, writing, "Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, in a letter dated 15.02.2024, with reference to D.O. letter No. 9-2/20- IS-3 dated 31.03.2021 followed by D.O. letter of even number dated 09.02.2023, requested all states/UTs to ensure that the age of admission to Grade 1 is 6+ years from the 2024-25 session onwards."