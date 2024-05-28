Empowering Rural India: Applications Open for 2024-26 PPiA Praxis Residency Programme

Here's how you can empower marginalized rural communities in the Northeastern states through equitable, inter-generational opportunities, blending public policy practice and academic rigor.
According to the latest Economic Survey (2022-23), 65 percent of India’s population still lives in rural areas and nearly 47 percent depend on agriculture for their livelihood.
This statistic underscores the importance of inclusive development and equal economic opportunities for underserved rural citizens. The Public Policy in Action (PPiA) Praxis Residency Programme, which has opened applications for its 2024-26 cohort, offers India's young professionals the chance to catalyze change through a unique blend of public policy practice and academic rigor.
By placing learner cohorts within high-impact government programs across India, specifically targeted at the most marginalised rural communities, and equipping them with academic understanding provided by a global faculty, the PPiA Praxis Programme fosters collaborative relationships that can sustainably impact communities in these resource-starved geographies.
To apply, young aspirants should have completed a four-year degree or a post-graduation course from a recognised University in any discipline. The maximum age limit for applicants is 30 years and they must also have at least three years of work experience. Most importantly, they must possess a strong commitment to social justice and equity to appreciate diverse perspectives on historical and contemporary issues. During the residency programme, they will be eligible for a consolidated stipend of Rs 75,000 per month, covering field, travel and work-related expenses.
Praxis learners will have the opportunity to learn from top policy experts from around the world through the programme’s long-term partnerships with prestigious institutions like T.H. Chan School of Public Health, John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and Stanford University. Further, the workshops and seminars will help them interact with high-ranking government officials in the country to gain insights into the policy framework for rural communities.
The two-year certificate course covers academic content equivalent to a one-year post-graduate course in public policy. Post its completion, the public policy professional can contribute to the country’s rural renaissance and help transform the lives of the most marginalised communities in India through their live engagements at critical high-impact, grassroots programmes.
Anish Kumar, Co-Lead of Transform Rural India (TRI) and member of the Praxis Academic Team shared that "The unique PPiA Praxis Residency brings consolidated insights from global public policy programmes to develop an India-centric scholar-practitioner programme, providing the learner-cohort with rigorous applied academic content with comprehensive blend of foundational perspectives, knowledge and practical skills. This equips professionals to explore the craft of government and productively engage with the needs and issues of a fast-modernising and aspirational society.”
“Over the last decade, India has witnessed many short-term fellowship engagements and the launch of public policy academic opportunities for young professionals. The PPiA Praxis Residency programme addresses the well-accepted gaps in existing public policy programs, fellowships, and project-based consultants working with the government at different levels. Its unique blend of deeper cross-sectional interdisciplinary content integrates relevant academic insights into thoughtful, hands-on applied learning,” he added.
Now, nearly a year after the launch of the PPiA Praxis Programme with its 19 inaugural learner cohort, Gouri Rajagopal, PPiA Praxis Course Coordinator, stated that this year for the 2024-2026 batch, the programme aims to attract applicants from diverse backgrounds and identities. “We also want to encourage more people from marginalised communities, including individuals from diverse castes, gender identities, sexual orientations, ethnicities, disabilities, and socio-economic backgrounds, to apply for this course. The programme also actively encourages more women to apply, especially those who have taken career breaks due to lifecycle changes.” she said.
Those who wish to apply can visit the PPiA Praxis official website at https://www.ppiapraxis.in/ and click on the “Apply Now” tab displayed on the homepage to fill out and submit the application form. The last date for filing applications is May 28, 2024.
At the end of the course, PPiA Praxis Learners will be equipped for careers in government, intergovernmental or non-governmental agencies, public and private think tanks, advocacy groups and CSR divisions, thereby contributing to nation-building.