Empowering Rural India: Applications Open for 2024-26 PPiA Praxis Residency Programme

Anish Kumar, Co-Lead of Transform Rural India (TRI) and member of the Praxis Academic Team shared that "The unique PPiA Praxis Residency brings consolidated insights from global public policy programmes to develop an India-centric scholar-practitioner programme, providing the learner-cohort with rigorous applied academic content with comprehensive blend of foundational perspectives, knowledge and practical skills. This equips professionals to explore the craft of government and productively engage with the needs and issues of a fast-modernising and aspirational society.”

“Over the last decade, India has witnessed many short-term fellowship engagements and the launch of public policy academic opportunities for young professionals. The PPiA Praxis Residency programme addresses the well-accepted gaps in existing public policy programs, fellowships, and project-based consultants working with the government at different levels. Its unique blend of deeper cross-sectional interdisciplinary content integrates relevant academic insights into thoughtful, hands-on applied learning,” he added.